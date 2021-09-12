The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors was thrilled to hold its installation event to honor 2021 President Stacey Peel on Aug. 6. An evening under the stars on Dorner’s outdoor patio was enjoyed by all in attendance.
Master of Ceremonies Corey Costelloe greeted guests, then introduced Stacey Peel, 2021 president. Serving the 2021 Board of Directors are President-Elect Joe Morones, Vice President Terry Gardner, Secretary/Treasurer Jim Hutson, Immediate Past President Josh Orrantia and Directors Tesa Noonan, Terri Ables, Anne Mulkins and Linda Clough. Thank you, members, for volunteering your time and efforts.
The evening concluded with the presentation of 2020 Affiliate and Realtor of the Year. Member Terry Gardner was named the Realtor of the Year while Corey Costelloe was named Affiliate of the Year. These members were selected based on their outstanding service to our association and the community. 2020 President’s Choice was awarded to member Sally Lawrence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.