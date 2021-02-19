Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors is excited to announce a Restaurant BINGO contest called TASTE TEHACHAPI with more than $1,700 worth of gift cards to be won!
TAAR President Stacey Peel said, “We want to encourage our community to support our family-owned eateries as they support us. We do not want to see any of our local businesses close down during this difficult time.”
The Taste Tehachapi contest will run from March 1 through 31. Visit 10 family-owned eateries located in Tehachapi, save your receipts and turn in your tasting card to the TAAR office with a copy of receipts by April 9 to be entered into the drawing. It will be one card per person, and you must visit 10 different restaurants for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
The Taste Tehachapi tasting cards will be available with this article (just cut it out), at supporting restaurants, and at the TAAR office located 20705 South St., #A. You can also visit the TAAR website at tehachapiaor.com to download a card or email us at TasteTehachapi@gmail.com and we can email you a card.
We would like to give a huge shoutout to the local eateries that have donated gift cards toward the Taste Tehachapi prizes. Thank you for supporting our bingo contest:
• Ichiban, 675 Tucker Road;
• Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #D;
• TK Pizza & Pasta, 640 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #B;
• Steampunk Café & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd.;
• Johnny’s Take and Bake Pizza, 807 Tucker Road #C;
• Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road #C;
• Old Towne Pizza, 20430 Brian Way #5;
• Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road;
• Midori Sushi, 498 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #456;
• Dorner Family Vineyard, 18274 Old Ranch Road;
• Taco Samich, 211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.;
• King Of Siam, 760 Tucker Road #B;
• Prime Bar & Grill, 480 E. Steuber Road;
• 4 Seasons Café, 160 W. Tehachapi Blvd.;
• P-Dubs Brew Pub, 20632 South St.;
• P-Dubs Grille and Bar, 27725 Stallion Springs Drive;
• Henry’s Café, 550 Tucker Road #D;
• Petra’s Mediterranean, 200 S. Green St.;
• Papa’s House, 27821 Stallion Springs Drive;
• The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd.;
• Redhouse BBQ, 426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.;
• TehachaPie at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St. #A;
• Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, 20601 W. Valley Blvd.;
• Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.;
• Perfetto’s Italian Bistro, 209 S. Green St.;
• Moessner Farm Café, 25000 Bear Valley Road;
• Thai Hachapi, 117 E. F St.;
• Bean Me Up Xpresso, 20001 W. Valley Blvd.; and
• Don Perico, 840 Tucker Road.
For those of you who are not familiar with the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, this is our mission statement and vision statement. Our mission is to advocate for, protect and promote the standards of Realtos for the benefit of the communities they serve. And our vision is to support and unite our members through uncommon leadership, professionalism and service.
A special thank you to Tehachapi News for being our media sponsor.
Jeannette D. Devlin is a Realtor and member of TAAR.
