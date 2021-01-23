The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors is sponsoring an adult coat (new or gently used), blanket (new or gently used) and new sock drive for the local Salvation Army.
Everything that is donated to the Salvation Army is kept here, in Tehachapi - locally donated and locally distributed.
TAAR will accept donations now through the end of March. Please drop off all items between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Country Real Estate. Country Real Estate is located at 107 E. Tehachapi Blvd., next to the Water Tower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.