The 2021 Take Your Best Shot photo contest is back and Tehachapi Valley Arts Association is challenging amateur photographers of all ages to submit their favorite photos from July 24 through Aug. 2 at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts for a chance to win the $100 Best of Show prize, or one of six $25 first place prizes in the following categories: landscape and nature, travel and architecture, animals, black and white/sepia, people/portrait and youth photography.
Each category will also have ribbons for 2nd, 3rd and honorable mention placings.
For rules and information, stop by Gallery ‘N’ Gifts located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or, online at galleryngifts.com/upcoming-events. The public is invited to attend the awards reception and viewing party which will be held on First Friday Aug. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts. The photos will remain on display through Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.