Alekana Taliulu, Jennifer Muro Taliulu and Jolanta Kedzierska would like to announce the wedding of their children, Jade Simone Taliulu to Joshua Nathan Turowski on May 14, 2022. The wedding will be held in Tehachapi, Calif. The following week there will be a second reception in Poland and the couple will spend their honeymoon island hopping in Greece.
Taliulu has a bachelor's degree in sociology from California State University, San Marcos and is currently in school to become a certified occupational therapy assistant. Turowski holds a master's degree in criminal justice from California State University, San Bernardino and is currently getting his juris doctor degree in law and plans to be done with school in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.