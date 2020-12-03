Everything has been affected by COVID-19. Although the BeeKay is not open for in-person plays, if you can’t go out, Tehachapi Community Theatre is coming to you.
On Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., TCT will present our first live (mostly) "The Not Late Night Telethon." This is a fun-filled telethon like the old days with a late night TV vibe. Entertainment will be provided by many of our talented performers that you’ve seen onstage before and a few new ones, and hosted by Chris Morales (Igor in "Young Frankenstein"). Hopefully you will take advantage, enjoy and help us keep our doors open to bring you quality live shows as we have for the past 50 years. There is no cost to view the telethon, but a simple secure donation button is on screen at tctonstage.com/MEDIA.
But wait, there’s more. There are two plays streaming live until January. Go to our website tctonstage.com/MEDIA. The two plays are "The Drowsy Chaperone" and "Tenants." For a mere $7, you and your family can view them and enjoy great plays from our rich past. More plays will be up in the coming months and our Playwrights Festivals will be available.
We want to give you bang for every buck you give. Thank you. And see you on the telethon.
James Carhart is a member of Tehachapi Community Theatre.
