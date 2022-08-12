The Tehachapi Community Theater Association will hold open auditions for "A Christmas Story," to be performed at the BeeKay Theatre in December.

They will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28 at the BeeKay Theater, 110 S. Green St. After nine years, "A Christmas Story" is returning to the theater.

The mother-daughter duo of Heather and Lanie Ringle is ecstatic to bring this show to the stage once again. Check TCTonstage.com for show dates and more details.