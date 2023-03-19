Want to have fun? Be cast in a play? Experience the excitement of performing? Director Terri Steinberg invites the community and TCTA members to come on down to the BeeKay Theater to audition for the West Coast premiere of "Golden Age" by Thomas J. Misuraca.
The comedy deals with reviving the spirit of an aging group of super heroes who find themselves somewhat lost and relegated to the sidelines at a traditional residential facility until a crisis challenges them to band together, resuscitate their superpowers, and save the day.
Steinberg was introduced to the play by another favorite TCTA director, Gary Mazzola. She recounts, “I read the play and I was excited about it. It’s very funny. I liked the characters in it. We may think of these seniors as comic-book characters, OK. But this play brings out the humorous reality of aging. The characters are charming and more than hilarious.”
Steinberg has been associated with Tehachapi Community Theatre Association since 1995.
“I moved to town and got involved. At that time, we didn’t have the beautiful BeeKay, but performed pretty much anywhere we could: The Wells Auditorium, The Apple Shed, the mobile home park, and even outdoors in the open air," she said. "I did it all. I performed, built and painted sets, sewed costumes, swept and cleaned. The first play I directed for TCTA was Harvey and my most recent directorial opportunity was 'The Fantastiks' at the Bakersfield Community Theater."
"Golden Age" has a cast of seven — four men and three women. You can find character breakdowns and audition information on the TCTA website: tctonstage.com.
Auditions will be held at the BeeKay Theater, 110 S. Green St., March 24 and 31 at 6 pm., and March 25 at 11 a.m. Callbacks are at 11 a.m. April 1. Performance dates are June 2, 3, 9, 10, 11,16, 17 and 18.
Andi Hicks is with TCT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.