Tehachapi Community Theatre Association is holding auditions for Murray Schisgal's "LUV."
If you’re in your mid-20s to mid-40s, you might be just right for a part.
Originally starred by Anne Jackson, Eli Wallach and Alan Arkin and directed by Mike Nichols, "LUV" received five Tony Award nominations, including for best play.
A mix of absurdist humor and traditional Broadway comedy in the Neil Simon vein, "Luv" concerns two college friends — misfit Harry and materialistic Milt — who are reunited when the latter stops the former from jumping off a bridge, the play's setting. Each discovers the other is equally miserable as they share hard-luck stories. Milt sees in Harry an answer to his primary problem — his wife, Ellen, whom he tries to foist on his old pal so he can run off with his mistress.
The show is directed by Gary Michael Mazzola.
Open auditions are at 2 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Call-backs are at 2 p.m. Sunday, at TCTA Second Space, 431 W. J St.
Kenny Chugg is managing producer of Tehachapi Community Theatre Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.