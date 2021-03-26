In March 2020, the Tehachapi Community Theatre was informed by the state of California that we would have to shutter our operations in the BeeKay Theatre due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, only a month from the opening of the musical "Nunsense," we turned off the lights and heat, turned on the "ghost lights: and closed the doors, not knowing how long this would last.
Well, it has been a solid year now since we have been able to produce live theater for our community, which is our mission. We started the year off with a healthy bank account from the very successful shows over the past two seasons. But, under the new order from the state, we are precluded from having more than 10 people in the BeeKay at any one time. So, producing a show was out of the question.
The membership, board of directors and committees all searched for way to help provide entertainment for Tehachapi while helping us to pay our standing bills for insurance, rent and utilities of approximately $1,600-plus a month. We could not come up with anything we could do in a non-live format that would turn a profit, and we could not justify spending money we could not earn back again. We have had several ideas that did afford us a profit to pay our bills, but nothing as substantial as producing a live theatrical production, which we can't do.
So, over the past 13 months we have watched as our once-healthy bank account has drifted downward and downward. Currently, we can hold on about another month or two. But that's it. We have applied for every type of grant you can imagine, but seem to always be waiting for those to move forward. Our part is done, and we wait. And all we want to do is to produce live theater again for our beloved community. Providing that "theater experience" is what we do best. Much sleep and hours have been lost to this situation.
Last month, we heard about a production that other small theaters are doing — a Film Festival Competition. While we are not a video production company, we have utilized many advanced production methods that have included both laser projections and videography to enhance productions. Our last such production was "Young Frankenstein," so we have some expertise in this area. After researching what would be needed to mount such a competition, creating the webpages, press releases, social media advertising and competition volunteers infrastructure, we are now ready to go with the opening of the "You Ought To Be In Pictures Tehachapi Community Theatre Film Festival Competition."
We are asking anyone who would like to showcase their original videos to go to our website, TCTOnStage.com, and fill out a simple form to submit their video(s) into the competition. Complete instructions are there, and it's pretty simple.
You do not have to be a TCT member to participate in the Film Festival Competition.
The competition is done in groups of videos, and anyone can view and vote for their favorites. The winner of each group gets bragging rights, a nifty certificate, and their picture in the paper. The competition is an ongoing production, so as videos are sent in, groups are made, and the voting continues with the new offerings. We are asking for short videos that can be plays, stories, musicals, readings, silliness, etc. Just like we solicit for one-act plays.
All need to have a 15-minute time limit and we’ll pretty much accept all-comers. We do screen them for appropriateness — family friendly, please.
Unlike our Playwrights Festival, entrants are encouraged to advertise their own pieces in order to win the competition. In this case, "Stuffing the Ballot Box" using friends, family and complete strangers is not only acceptable, it's encouraged.
Not only will this project hopefully keep TCT from going under, but it also fulfills some of our Mission Statement to our Community — The audience is actively involved. Members of the public and TCT members can showcase their talents, and it's just plain fun. Go to TCTOnStage.com for more information.
Doug Jockinsen is the executive producer for TCT.
