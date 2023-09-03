The cast and crew of the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association is gearing up to present a full-blown, pull-out-all-the stops audience-favorite: "The Addams Family, a New Musical" by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show opens Friday, Sept. 15 at the historic BeeKay Theatre with a cast of 21 "spirited" singers and dancers.
Tehachapi audiences will be whirlwinded into the dark, but never gloomy, dead-on-fascinating world of Gomez’s and Morticia’s family and fiends (er, friends). But, how does that actually come to be? Long before the first note of the overture sounds, the TCTA family of dedicated volunteers has been laboring long and hard to set the stage.
It starts with the Production Committee that selects and the Board of Directors that approves the show. Publicity materials are then designed by Maxine Stenstrom. The program brochure is produced by Kenny Chugg. Producer Chris Morales oversees the director, Christal Wheeler, who oversees the musical director, Guy Martin, the choreographer, Karina Coghlan, the set designer, James Carhart, the costumers, Cindy Lawlor and Opal Martin, and the prop staff, Amy and Andy Goodman.
The technical directors, Jason Wheeler and Gary Michael Mazzola, oversee the stage and tech crew comprised of the many talented TCTA members who pound nails, paint sets, hang lights and run cables to create a glamorous ghoulishness.
Another Openin’ Another Show’s lyrics ring true: “Four weeks we rehearse and rehearse.” (Well, for TCTA, actually 12 weeks.) “Three weeks and it couldn’t be worse.” (So many surprises we didn’t expect!) “Two weeks will it ever be right?” (Just maybe. . .) “Then out of the hat, it’s that first big night.” (We’ll be a smash!) It takes long hours and creative dedication from the TCTA family to bring "The Addams Family, a New Musical," to life. (Pun intended.) NOTE: And most everyone working on the show has a day job.
Tickets are available on the website at tctonstage.com. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m.: Friday, Sept. 15, 22, 29, and Oct. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 16, 23, 30 and Oct. 7. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.: Sept. 17, 24, and Oct. 1 and 8.
P.S. The set is magnificent (Could it even be better than the set for “CLUE”?) as are the crazy antics of the cast. Come for the set. Stay for the show. You’ll be delighted.
Andi Hicks is with TCT.
