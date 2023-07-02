The BeeKay Theatre is bustling with enthusiastic energy as members of the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association rehearse, design and build momentum to present three diverse and entertaining productions for the summer season.
Starting with the 14th Playwrights Festival, TCTA’S Playwrights Palooza features eight 10-minute plays. This year’s selections come from two local playwrights as well as writers from the surrounding area. The works include one entry from New Zealand. The festival gives new or accomplished actors, theater technicians and directors the opportunity to develop and refine their skills.
Audiences are invited to vote for their favorites. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. The festival runs for two weekends: July 14-16 and July 21-22. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with the exception a 2 p.m. start on July 16. A public award ceremony and reception will take place July 23 at Centennial Plaza.
Our next production is “MATTY, An Evening with Christy Mathewson,” directed by Kerrigan Mahan. It will be presented by TCTA and the BVS Youth Baseball Camp in association with The Mathewson Foundation. The production will take the audience back in time to the early days of what has been called America’s favorite pastime. Baseball and non-baseball fans alike are sure to enjoy a stellar performance by Eddie Frierson. Only two performances are scheduled first at 7:30 p.m. on July 29, then at 2 p.m July 30. Proceeds will benefit the BVS Youth Baseball Camp scholarship program.
We are practically hyperventilating about the opportunity to present to our Tehachapi audiences a September musical production of “The Addams Family,” a new musical by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise. The namesake family is deliciously dark and superbly funny while still being lighthearted, fun and easy to love. Backed by a diverse and talented chorus, we have a hit on our hands that everyone can enjoy.
Directed by Cristal Wheeler, under the musical direction of TCTA favorite Guy Martin, the cast is already in rehearsal for a Sept. 15 opening that marks the beginning of a five-week run.
Mark your calendars for these three outstanding programs. Tickets are available on our website at www.tctonstage.com.
