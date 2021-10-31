Saida Woolf, a 17-year-old Tehachapi resident, has completed her "Soulstream" comic book series and it has been combined into a 132-page book published by Simon & Schuster. Woolf shares the journey of writing and creating all the art for her fantasy superhero comic book on TehachaPod's Season 2, Episode 106.
She talks about her experiences working with Scout Comics, which helped her through the writing. Woolf will be appearing at the Errea House Museum in Downtown Tehachapi (311 N. Green St.) from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. She will be on hand to autograph copies of her book and take photos with her "Soulstream."
Soulstream has been referred to as “a magical adventure for all ages.”
The award-winning TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the City of Tehachapi.
