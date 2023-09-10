There are plenty of fun events coming up in Tehachapi as the weather starts to change.
Tehachapi Community Theatre Association sets the stage for fall with "The Addams Family, a New Musical" by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show opens Friday, Sept. 15, at the historic BeeKay Theatre with a cast of 21 "spirited" singers and dancers. It runs through Oct. 8, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees. Admission is $20 for TCTA members and $25 for everyone else. Tickets and more information are online at tctonstage.com.
A perennial favorite on Sept. 23 is the 46th Annual Old Time Fiddle Contest, to be held at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Everyone is welcome for “Jammin’ with the Judges” beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The main event runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. More information is at centralcalfiddlers.com.
Although it’s an October event, you need to plan ahead to participate in the Halloween Contest. Sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, Gallery ‘n’ Gifts and the Tehachapi Arts Foundation, the contest includes both a witch/warlock costume contest and a witch/warlock hat contest.
Decorated hats must be submitted by Oct. 3. The costume contest will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Gallery ‘n’ Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. More information is online at galleryngifts.com.
Oktoberfests
Also in September is Oktoberfest at Old West Brewing Co. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Old West Brewing Co. is at 325 Industrial Parkway, Tehachapi. Tickets, $45 and $55, plus processing fee, are at eventbrite.com.
Stallion Springs Oktoberfest and German Car Cruise-in is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Details online at bit.ly/45Qmd9G.
Tehachapi Apple Festival
The big event in October is the Tehachapi Apple Festival on Oct. 14 and 15. Organizer Linda Carhart reported recently that all of the booths are sold out and plenty of fun will await local residents and visitors alike.
As in the past, the Apple Festival will be held in downtown Tehachapi, although a few activities will be in different downtown areas this year.
Bounce houses in the WM Kid Zone on the depot lawn will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A $10 all-day bracelet will allow unlimited access to the bounce houses.
Also, for youngsters, the kid game carnival area will be set up on F Street between Curry and Green streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Balloon car races, Hula-Hoop contest, face-painting, golf-putting, marionette shows, a street maze and other activities are part of the fun. Sunday only, Aerial Garden will present an Aerial Silk Show in the carnival area.
Special events on Saturday include a pie-eating contest at 2 p.m. and the Famous Apple Drop at 4 p.m. The apple drop is a joint fundraiser of the Tehachapi Lions Club and Rotary of Tehachapi.
On both days, the Tehachapi Masonic Lodge will be on hand offering its free child identification program. Modern apple bobbing will take place both days, along with live music in Centennial Plaza. On Saturday this will be even more fun with Boot Boogie Babies line-dancing and lessons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Entry to most of the festival is free and includes a vintage trailer show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Entrants will need to sign up and be set up earlier, but it’s free to enter your vintage travel trailer, and cash prizes are offered ($100 for first place and $50 for second place).
Up to eight apple pies will be accepted into the apple pie baking contest sponsored by The Loop. Entry fee is $10 and judging will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Check the website for rules and entry information.
For more information visit tehachapiapplefestival.com.
Chamber carnival
The carnival games at the Tehachapi Apple Festival are not to be confused with the carnival the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will bring to town the same weekend.
In past years, that carnival — featuring a Ferris wheel and other rides — has been set up near the school district office.
This year, the chamber’s carnival will be set up at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center on Dennison Road.
The carnival will open on Friday, Oct. 13, and continue Saturday and Sunday.
Hours and other information will be released soon.
‘Raincheck Rodeo’
The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo’s first Sunday rodeo to be held in conjunction with the Tehachapi Mountain Festival was rained out last month. Saturday night’s event had to be shut down after some fans had arrived due to flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary.
The nonprofit organization that sponsors Tehachapi rodeo events quickly put together a replacement event called the “Raincheck Rodeo.” It will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the rodeo grounds.
Rodeo officials report that fans who purchased tickets to the canceled Sunday rodeo online have already received refunds. Anyone who has not is asked to contact the rodeo association by email: tmrasecretary@gmail.com.
But people who had tickets to the Saturday, Aug. 19, rodeo may present their ticket stub or online ticket receipt to gain free admission to the Oct. 14 rodeo.
Parking at the event will be free, with the rodeo association paying a nonprofit organization for their assistance.
More information about the rodeo is online at tehachapiprorodeo.com.
