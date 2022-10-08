Organizer Linda Carhart said there is a huge increase in the number of vendors participating in this year’s Tehachapi Apple Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
With 103 booths, you’ll find everything from clothing, candles, candy, toys, handcrafted items, jewelry, gift items, trinkets, food, drinks, apple pies and even apple nachos, Carhart reports. Several apple farms will be represented, as will Tehachapi Winery and Westlane Brewery.
Again this year the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its popular carnival the same weekend as the Tehachapi Apple Festival, adding to the fun.
Festival events can be found on Green Street south of Tehachapi Boulevard, in Centennial Plaza and on the lawn in front of the Tehachapi Depot Museum. The carnival will be at 300 S. Robinson St., behind the Tehachapi Unified School District office. The two events are within walking distance.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Carnival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Tehachapi Apple Festival events
Apple Festival events include the Waste Management Kidzone on the Depot Lawn. A $10 all-day bracelet will allow youngsters to enjoy unlimited time in unlimited bounce houses.
A variety of free events for children will be available on Green Street between D and E streets with attractions including balloon car races (at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.), bounce ball races, a Hula Hoop contest, face painting, modern apple bobbing, puppet shows, petting zoo and golf putting.
A pie-eating contest is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, outside of Centennial Plaza on Green Street. Pie bakers are encouraged to enter the pie-baking contest sponsored by the Loop. Prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Live music is scheduled for various times on both days in Centennial Plaza.
New this year is a Vintage Trailer Show on F Street downtown on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The famous Tehachapi Apple Drop returns this year as a fundraiser for the Tehachapi Lions Club and Rotary Club of Tehachapi. A giant crane will drop 1,000 apples onto a target on the street at 4 p.m. A $10 donation gets a chance to win gift cards valued at $1,000 and $500.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit several local charities including the Lions and Rotary clubs, Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club, Tehachapi Wrestling Club, Tehachapi High School Cheerleaders, Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion, Windswept Ranch and Salvation Army Youth Group.
Carnival wristbands
Chamber President Jeanette Pauer said a limited number of wristbands providing all-day carnival rides on Sunday are available in advance from the chamber for $35 each. On the day of the event the price will be $40. Advance sale wristbands may be purchased at the chamber office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-4180 for more information.
