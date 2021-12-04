The Tehachapi Arts Commission has announced Art in the Park, a project that would eventually place life-size works of art in each of Tehachapi’s parks.
In 2022, the commission plans to begin the project with a donation to the new Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District Skate Park. Local sculptor Dwight Dreyer will donate his time to design a life-size bronze statue of a young girl on a skateboard. Proceeds from the Art 2022 VIP Reception in July will provide the funding for the creation of the bronze statue that will be made from Dreyer’s design and mold.
Dreyer is a classical representational artist whose subjects have varied from western wildlife to fantasy. He is the founder of Dreyer Fine Arts studio, a 5,500-square-foot teaching studio in Keene. His sculptures have been displayed in many juried museum shows including the Pasadena Museum of California Art, Autry National Center, USC Fisher Museum of Art, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Phippen Museum and the Cattleman’s Western Show. Dreyer’s sculptures are in many private and corporate collections and he is a sculptor member of the National Sculpture Society and an artist member of the California Art Club.
Art 2021 was the first of what is planned to be an annual art event in Tehachapi. Nearly 40 artists came to Tehachapi in May of 2021 to explore local landscapes and create the works of art that were juried into the free public art show that was held at the Aspen Builders Community Activity Center in July. More than $100,000 in paintings were sold at that event. The beneficiary of the 2021 VIP Reception was Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation for the purchase of works of art for the hospital.
Dreyer said that TAC has already heard from 37 artists who plan to be part of Art 2022. The May paint out will take place from May 13-16, 2022 with the public show on July 22-23. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor of the VIP reception should contact Laura at dreyerfinearts@gmail.com.
The Tehachapi Arts Commission is part of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council with the mission to establish Tehachapi as a destination for representational fine artists and collectors.
Pat Doody is with the Tehachapi Arts Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.