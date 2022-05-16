Fulton Books author Gabriele Rose de Ginant has completed her most recent book "Stars of Night — Stars of Ice," which follows the empowering journey of a golden-haired Fiona as she proves that girls can be heroines, too.
"In this magical tale, you will meet golden-haired Fiona and a young lad named Gregor. Unlike traditional fairy tales, in this case, Fiona rescues Gregor from his mishap,” de Ginant said in a statement.
De Ginant's book is an amusing adventure of Fiona and her friendship with Gregor, according to a statement from Fulton Books. The two became allies and friends. But even friendship has its own share of challenges, too.
"This book is suitable for all ages," de Ginant added.
"Stars of Night — Stars of Ice” can be purchased at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.