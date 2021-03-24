Ann Curtin and her husband, Robert, are making their mark in Tehachapi by offering their friendly and competent services to the community. Leaving Hawaii in 2003 to be near family, they have made Tehachapi home. Digging their roots deep in the community of Tehachapi by opening All American Automotive Service Center in 2015, starting up Penske Truck Rentals in 2018 and Tehachapi Auto Glass in 2020.
Ann and Robert are excited to be able to offer quality auto glass services at competitive rates. Their current promotion is that they will beat any local auto glass repair price! Offering mobile and in-shop services for all your auto glass repair needs, including windshield repair and replacement, door and back glass replacement, sunroof replacement, window motor replacement, agricultural glass replacement and headlight restoration.
All American Automotive Service Center provides all your automotive repair needs, everything from tire installation to an engine overhaul, specializing in front end repairs and lift kits. Ann chose to offer Penske trucks because she had experience with Penske while employed at another location and found the company to be professional, reliable and have exceptional trucks. They offer many sizes of trucks and car haulers. Reserve your Penske Truck online at Penske.com or by phone 661-823-4641.
Ann and Robert’s overall goal in their three businesses is to provide quality workmanship at an honest and fair price. They believe having integrity in the community is important. They want to be able to meet customers at the grocery store or restaurant and be able to look them in the eye because they know they gave them good, honest service.
No one likes having automotive trouble or a crack in their car window, but Ann and Robert make it easier to handle. Ann warmly greets every customer making them feel welcome and appreciated, bringing the Hawaiian meaning of the greeting “Aloha” (peace, compassion, respect and grace) to Tehachapi. Ann and Robert work as a team to assure you are treated with respect and given excellent service.
Reviews confirm, “Absolutely FANTASTIC service, fantastic work, and very, very kind people. Highly recommend!” and “Amazing Service! Great Owners. Explained step by step what needed to be done. Couldn’t have asked for a better job.”
All American Auto is located at 787 Tehachapi Blvd. Suite A. Ann, Robert and their team are happy to assist you with your automotive, trucking rental and auto glass needs.
