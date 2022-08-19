Tehachapi Cancer Foundation, in partnership with Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, is hosting a fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Triassic Vineyard. The event itself is free to attend; dinner by Bean Me Up Espresso will cost $25 for tacos, rice and beans. Dinner tickets must be purchased by Sept. 1 online at eventbrite.
We will have live music, a photo booth, auction items, a 50/50 drawing, a commemorative wine glass to the first 200 people and a bottle pull. This will be a great event to raise money for our community.
All the money raised by TCF stays in 93561 to assist our community members battling cancer. Please bring photos of loved ones battling or lost to this horrible disease that comes in so many forms. We will have a clothes line and pins to display the photos of our loved ones.
Contact Jeannette Devlin 661-699-0668 or Jim Wallace 661-343-0833 for additional information.
Jim Wallace is with the Tehachapi Cancer Foundation.
