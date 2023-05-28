Tehachapi Cancer Foundation is hosting a fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. June 10 at Dorner Family Vineyard. The event itself is free to attend, dinner by Bean Me Up Espresso will cost $25 for tacos, quesadilla, rice and beans.
Dinner tickets must be purchased by June 7 in person from Jeannette Devlin or Jim Wallace at Country Real Estate. Wallace is the founder of Tehachapi Cancer Foundation and can be reached at 661-343-0833.
We will have live music, photo booth, live and silent auction items, 50/50 drawing, a commemorative wine glass to the first 100 people, and a bottle pull. This will be a great event to raise money for our community. All the money raised by TCF stays in 93561 to assist our community members and their families battling cancer.
Contact Jeannette Devlin 661-699-0668 or Jim Wallace 661-343-0833 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.