Cadets took to the RETRO skies! Tehachapi Composite Squadron 46, Civil Air Patrol, Air Force Auxiliary Cadets ventured out to the historic Blackbird Airpark June 26 under the warm Antelope Valley sky. Last week, the cadets had their Blackbird “hands-on” history and aerodynamics lesson, preparing them for their walk through the history of the Cold War. Cadets encountered intelligence air vehicles, the Lockheed SR-71A, the A-12, the D-21 drone and the only U-2 “D” model remaining in the world.
At the Air Park, our cadets were able to see and touch a piece of aviation history, the SR-71A Blackbird; this incomparable flying intelligence plane was integral to the U.S. Intelligence community and was last flown on Oct. 9 1999 at the Edwards AFB Air Show.
Tehachapi Squadron 46 invites you to visit this historical museum to learn about and preserve this aerospace legacy. Aerospace enthusiasts, starting at age 12 and older are encouraged to seek out Civil Air Patrol in their community for Aerospace Education, Cadet Programs and Emergency Services.
Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and more than 2,000 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually.
CAP’s 54,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to more than 20,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
1st Lt. Ruben R. Del Portillo is the commander for Public Affairs-Squadron 46.
