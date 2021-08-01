After the eternity of 17 months without a show on stage due to the pandemic, TCT will turn on the marque and open the doors of its BeeKay Theatre again on Sept. 10.
The season opener is the much-awarded musical comedy “Nunsense!” It is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. It begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”
Here we meet Rev. Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the mistress of novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
Show dates are: Sept. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, and Oct. 1, 2 at 7:30pm.
Sunday matinees will be: Sept. 19, 26, and Oct. 3 at 2 p.m.
The BeeKay Theatre is at 110 S. Green St., Tehachapi.
Tickets are $18 and are available at Tehachapi Furniture, Tehachapi Treasure Trove and online at www.tctonstage.com.
Doug Jockinsen is executive producer for the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
