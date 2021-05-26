We’re back! The Tehachapi Community Theatre returns to live-audience theatrical presentations at the famed BeeKay Theater.
“Thanks to the hard work of our loyal membership, and some generous contributions, TCT will again stage live theater for our Tehachapi audience,” said TCT President Leslie Reynolds.
We’re extremely grateful for the dedicated patrons who kept us afloat during hard times. At the May membership meeting, Jeannette Roye and Jan Alford donated $500 from the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association. John and Judy Rombout presented a check for $1,000 from the IPT Foundation, and John also declared a much-appreciated temporary rent reduction for TCT’s offices on J Street.
The season will start with "Nunsense," a comedy directed by Doug Jockinsen, which was on the board last March when COVD restrictions were imposed. The holiday show will be "A Texas Doublewide Christmas," a hilarious, feel-good production to kick off a new year. In addition to the stage productions, the TCT Roadshow project will take the theater outside with theatrical sketches during Farmers Market Thursdays.
“This is another way that the theater can express our thanks to our supporters,” said Johnna Palmer, of the production committee.
Membership in the theater is open to everyone. The next general meeting will take place June 8 at 6:30 p.m. inside the BeeKay Theater. Come on down, get involved, and volunteer to be an actor, costumer, stage manager, or whatever suits your ambition. We’re open for business again!
Neill D. Hicks is a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.