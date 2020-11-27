Tehachapi Community Theatre is bringing you “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Tenants” — two very funny and family-friendly productions that you can experience once again on your personal video devices.
TCT now has a fabulous platform for easy, low-cost streaming of shows that you’ve enjoyed in the past. These shows will be available until Jan. 1, 2021.
We have teamed up with ShowTix4U.com — a secure content and secure payment platform that provides TCT Shows as Video on Demand at the least expensive fee structure. ShowTix4U adds a small fee for credit card processing, cloud access, and customer service to our ticket price of only $7!
You will have access to your selections for 48 hours after entering your validation code (see below).
Watch them with the whole family — once or over and over again.
It’s easy. Use either of these websites for access, and no membership is required.
At TCTonStage.com – At ShowTix4U.com
• Click on the ON STAGE tab.
• In the “Find Organization” box, enter then select MEDIA. Tehachapi Community Theatre.
• You will next see the SHOW POSTERS.
• Click on the poster for the show you want.
• Select the number of devices for viewing.
• Enter your name, email address and credit card information.
• Click “Checkout.”
• A validation code will come in your email.
• Enter the validation code within 10 minutes.
You may then view whatever videos you select On Demand for the next 48 hours.
We will also be streaming a free live Entertainment Telethon on Dec. 11 that includes appearances by your friends, neighbors and local businesses who want to keep theater alive and thriving in Tehachapi. Tune in!
As we move forward, we will be bringing out more of your favorites from TCT’s archives — full plays, musical selections, Playwright’s Festival winners as well as Classes in Theater Arts.
You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet! Stay safe and stay tuned! TCT IS BACK!
Doug Jockinsen is the TCT executive producer.
