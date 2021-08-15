Bruno Amato came to a meeting of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club to introduce himself. He is a candidate for the 23rd Congressional District and a challenger for the seat held by Kevin McCarthy. Amato never planned to become a politician but thinks new leadership is needed to change the turmoil and division that has developed in this country. He thinks McCarthy has failed us.
Amato is the son of Italian immigrant parents who met and married in California. He was raised with a strong work ethic and belief in the goodness of the United States. His father served in World War II, and Amato joined the Navy at the age of 17. After completing his term of duty, he worked as a journeyman ironworker. During lunch breaks, he read a book called "Live Your Dreams" by Les Brown. It inspired him to take acting lessons after work. He has been a working actor for the past 20 years.
Now Amato is entering a new phase in his life. He is committed to serving his country once again. His key issues involve health care, jobs and education. He is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work for the people in the 23rd District.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club will be resuming meetings on Zoom in September. See the website tehachapidemocrats.com for information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
