The Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum will have special hours during the holiday season.
According to a notice from The Depot:
• It will be be open during its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, only the first two weekends of December.
• During Christmas week, The Depot will be open every day from 11 am. to 4 p.m., from Dec. 18 through Dec. 24.
• The Depot will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day. It will be open Dec. 26th and 31, and Jan. 2.
• A model train layout will be on display from Dec. 3 through Jan. 2.
