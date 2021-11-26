Depot SMIRNOFF (17).JPG

As the eastbound train approaches, young visitors give the traditional pumping up and down of a closed fist, meaning “blow your air horn.” Never one to disappoint, the train engineer obliged and his reward is a steady stream of waves and cheers as he passes the visitors at the depot.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum will have special hours during the holiday season.

According to a notice from The Depot:

• It will be be open during its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, only the first two weekends of December.

• During Christmas week, The Depot will be open every day from 11 am. to 4 p.m., from Dec. 18 through Dec. 24.

• The Depot will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day. It will be open Dec. 26th and 31, and Jan. 2.

• A model train layout will be on display from Dec. 3 through Jan. 2.