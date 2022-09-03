At 4:52 a.m. on July 21, 1952, lives changed forever and the notoriety associated with a natural disaster befell the rural town of Tehachapi.
To help recognize the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake, Charles White and the Tehachapi Heritage League commissioned filmmaker and local resident Thom Mills to produce a documentary commemorating that fateful day.
The resulting film, “4:52 The Tehachapi Earthquake," premiered Monday night to a sellout crowd at the Hitching Post Theater. The film utilized archival film and still photos. The recreations in the film featured local actors, while those who are still alive today gave insightful first-person accounts telling how they lived through the experience.
DVDs are for sale at the Tehachapi Museum and the film will play on its TV set during hours of operation.
