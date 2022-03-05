The 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake will be marked this July and the Tehachapi Heritage League has commissioned a short film to commemorate the event.
The earthquake struck on July 21, 1952, wiping out most of downtown Tehachapi and killing 12 people.
According to President Charles White, the film will be incorporated into an exhibit at the Tehachapi Museum and the organization will premiere it at a special event still being planned.
Thom Mills, whose production company Trispect Films has offices in Los Angeles and Tehachapi, has contracted to produce the film.
Mills is looking for anyone who may have experienced the earthquake firsthand to tell their story.
“We will be selecting a few people to be interviewed on-camera as part of this documentary project,” he said. “If you have a compelling and interesting story that involves your own experiences during the earthquake, please contact me.”
“We’ve wanted to do this project for about four years,” White said. “We have a huge stack of materials accumulated over the past ten years — letters, newspapers, videos and more.”
How to be involved
Mills plans to recreate a few stories from the aftermath of the earthquake using professional actors and also local people who might want to be involved. Filming is expected to take place in mid- to late April.
He has organized a system for people to contact him via email, as follows:
• To share own experiences, send email with “Tehachapi Earthquake Project" in the subject line and include your phone number and information about the story you’d like to share in the email.
• To share your interest in portraying a Tehachapi citizen in one of the dramatic recreations, send email with “TEP casting” in the subject line and include your name and contact information.
• Actors interested in appearing in the film are asked to send a resume, headshots and links to reels by email with “TEP principal performer” in the subject line.
• A few vehicles (circa 1948-52) will be needed for the film. Anyone who has an appropriate vehicle is asked to send photos with “TEP vehicles” in the subject line, along with name and contact information.
• All emails may be sent to: info@trispectfilms.com
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
