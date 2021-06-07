The Tehachapi and East Kern County Queens will host a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Stallion Springs Community Center in Stallion Springs.
The event will include raffle prizes, gift certificates, crafts and baked sale foods.
Raffle prizes will include a gift certificate from The Loft Salon valued at $225 as well as a certificate for teeth whitening and a free photo session among many other great prizes.
Raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5, and can be purchased at the event.
Tickets will be drawn every two hours starting at 11 a.m.
Donations are still being accepted and can be made by calling Amber Bell at 760-686-0464.
The public is invited and come meet the East Kern County and Tehachapi Queens.
