The final Tehachapi Farmer's Market of the season is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi.
Local farmers offer a variety of fresh produce. Twenty to 25 vendors are expected, according to a city news release.
“It’s sad to the season come to an end. I am so grateful to meet all of the vendors, and community members who stopped (by) this season that made it so successful. We’re already looking forward to next year,” Marianna Gutierrez, the Farmer’s Market manager, said in the city news release.
The Tehachapi Farmer’s Market was coordinated through City Hall and logistical support will continue with the city's Public Works and Police departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.