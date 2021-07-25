July 2 of this year marked a monumental milestone in the 58-year history of Tehachapi Flower Shop. The shop was originally opened in January 1963 by Daisy and Pete Minton.
Kandi Smith has worked for Tehachapi Flower Shop since 1990 and faithfully owned and operated it the last 15 years. After moving to Tehachapi from Dallas in 2018 with 12-plus years of floral design experience, Sara Smolen Frost began working seasonally for Smith.
The two built a trusting and lasting friendship, which led to a successful transition of ownership upon Smith's retirement.
Stop by the shop in the next couple of weeks and wish Frost a "congratulations," or better yet, order some flowers for that special someone. As she says, "Flowers are always the answer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.