We would like to invite you to our annual Field Day, June 23 to 25.
This event is put on by the National Association for Amateur Radio, the ARRL ARRL - Home. This will take place in Bear Valley Springs, at the High Country Park, just outside Tehachapi.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio.
This event is a radio contest that gives us a chance to practice using radios in the field, using different modes and sharing knowledge with each other and the public.
This event will give a chance for the public and media to actually use radios and learn under supervision to make radio calls long distance.
Attached is a description of Field Day from the I.R.R.L., The National Association of Amateur Radio.
Why?
Field Day is a showcase for how Amateur Radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.
“Ham radio functions completely independent of the internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with laptops or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of Amateur Radio during a communications outage,” says David Isgur, communications manager for ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio, (arrl.org), which represents amateur (or “ham”) radio operators across the country.
"In today’s electronic do-it-yourself environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology and numerous other scientific disciplines, and is a huge asset to any community during disasters or emergencies if the standard communication infrastructure goes down,” Isgur adds.
Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as the Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in Kern County.
Our website is https://ac6ee.org/ where we post our activities, events and photos.
We also have a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TARAtehachapiamateurradio
Micah Martin is part of the Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association.
