Tehachapi Heritage League was established in 1973 to preserve the cultural, historic and natural resources of this area. Recognizing that our youth are very important in achieving these goals, THL established a yearly scholarship for a Tehachapi High School graduate. A letter was received recently from one of those recipients.
Sarah Stickney received a scholarship when she graduated in 2016. She wrote that she has now graduated summa cum laude from California State University, Bakersfield. She earned a BS in business administration with a concentration in finance. She is now fully employed and relieved to be free of student debt.
Stickney said she appreciated receiving the scholarship in 2016 and wanted to express her appreciation again, five years later. She said, “I hope you know how much it means for some students to be able to attend college.” She is looking forward to what the future holds for her.
The Heritage League is able to give a yearly scholarship because of donations from its members. Anyone interested in joining the Tehachapi Heritage League or contributing to the scholarship fund, may contact the museum on weekends at 822-8162.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
