On the behalf of Tehachapi High School and the Class of 2020, we would like to thank the Tehachapi community scholarship donors for their continuous support of our graduating students.

The following students are recipients of the 2020 Scholarship Program:

American Legion Tehachapi Post 221

Daniel Keefe, Meagan Williams and Javier Aguilar

Bear Valley Women's Club

Christine Dieken

Benjamin Martinez Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Annecy Cerda and Ramiro Paredes

Californian Scholarship Federation (CSF)

Ramiro Paredes, Christine Dieken, Matthew Bilotta, Mitchell Poulson, Ciara Himes, Lance Bui and Magnus Loken

David B. Cord Memorial Scholarship

Molley Fenton

Edwards Air Force Base Retirees Scholarship

Bryson Sheen

Elizabeth Cuddeback Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Rachel Miller

George Novinger Inspirational Scholarship

Rachael Messineo

Gertrude E. White Memorial Scholarship

Irey Sandholdt

James L. Grecian Life Sciences Scholarship

Lance Bui

Ed and Ruthie Grimes Scholarship

Emily Williams

Anonymous Donors Scholarships

Grant Nettles and Michaela Tyree

Kiwanis of Tehachapi

Meagan Williams

Langston/Maben Memorial Scholarship

Rachel Miller, Shea Blais, Meagan Williams, Magnus Loken, Annecy Cerda, Wesley Schmidt, Michaela Tyree and Joseph Fox

Mary Lou Valdez Scholarship

Brandon Self, Irey Sandholdt, Rachel Miller and Matthew Bilotta

Merriam Hanley Scholarship

Sarah-Jean Boyd

Oak Tree Men's Golf Club

Olivia Richmond and Matthew Bilotta

Dr. Terry Brady Scholarship/Tehachapi Rotary

Mitchell Poulson

Tehachapi Rotary Scholarship

Irey Sandholdt and Matthew Bilotta

Omni Family Health Scholarship

Rachel Miller

Scaled Composites

Alyssa Lundberg and Lance Bui

Tehachapi Heritage League

Lance Bui

Tehachapi Lion's Club

Breana Wallis, Bryson Sheen and Brandon Self

Tehachapi Veterinary Hospital Science Scholarship

Lyndsey Schultz

Family Life Pregnancy Center Scholarship

Rachel Miller and Breana Wallis

California School Employees Association

Rachel Miller, Bryson Sheen, Bailey Veiga, Annecy Cerda, Andrew Blatt, Moriah Campbell and Corinne Burdick

Dr. David Markeiwietz Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Richmond

Eddith May Hinkle - AAUW

Rachel Miller

Golden Hills CSD

Jack Clarke

Jacob Langston Memorial Scholarship - Tehachapi Police Foundation

Jack Clarke

Rubien Brandon Memorial Scholarship - Tehachapi Police Foundation

Anjolie Scognamillo

Jason George Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Matthew Bilotta

Chelley Kitzmiller Memorial Scholarship for Creative Writing

Christine Dieken

Have-A-Heart Humane Society Animal Welfare and Kindness Scholarship

Rachel Miller

SSPOA - Stallion Springs Property Owners Association

Meleena Davis, Christine Dieken, Gemma Rausch, Ava Daniels and Cierra Bellah

Tammy Wallace Scholarship - The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce

Grant Nettles

Tehachapi Association of Teachers

Meagan Williams and Lyndsey Schultz

Tehachapi American Association of University Women

Alyssa Lundberg and Ramiro Paredes

Tehachapi Society of Pilots

Brandon Self, Sarah-Jean Boyd and Daniel Keefe

Tehachapi Valley Gem & Mineral Society

Matthew Bilotta, Mitchell Poulson and Christine Dieken

Tehachapi Warrior Boosters

Olivia Richmond, Irey Sandholdt and Rachel Miller

Terra-Gen Operating Company, LLC. Scholarship Program

Annecy Cerda and Irey Sandholdt

Tehachapi Sportsman Club

Brandon Self

Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Scholarship

Mickaela Tyree and Wesley Schmidt

VFW Post 12114 / Jason George

Daniel Keefe and Emily Williams

USW Local 12-52 Scholarship

Emily Williams

Tehachapi High School is once again seeking support for our scholarship program. We are most fortunate to have such a caring community. Because of your hard work, generosity and dedication, we are able to help many students further their education. We are hopeful that your organization will be able to support this worthy endeavor this year.

If you are interested in offering a scholarship, please contact Natalie Franchere at 822-2148 or nfranchere@teh.k12.ca.us for more information.

Natalie Franchere is the career adviser for Tehachapi High School.

