On the behalf of Tehachapi High School and the Class of 2020, we would like to thank the Tehachapi community scholarship donors for their continuous support of our graduating students.
The following students are recipients of the 2020 Scholarship Program:
American Legion Tehachapi Post 221
Daniel Keefe, Meagan Williams and Javier Aguilar
Bear Valley Women's Club
Christine Dieken
Benjamin Martinez Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Annecy Cerda and Ramiro Paredes
Californian Scholarship Federation (CSF)
Ramiro Paredes, Christine Dieken, Matthew Bilotta, Mitchell Poulson, Ciara Himes, Lance Bui and Magnus Loken
David B. Cord Memorial Scholarship
Molley Fenton
Edwards Air Force Base Retirees Scholarship
Bryson Sheen
Elizabeth Cuddeback Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Rachel Miller
George Novinger Inspirational Scholarship
Rachael Messineo
Gertrude E. White Memorial Scholarship
Irey Sandholdt
James L. Grecian Life Sciences Scholarship
Lance Bui
Ed and Ruthie Grimes Scholarship
Emily Williams
Anonymous Donors Scholarships
Grant Nettles and Michaela Tyree
Kiwanis of Tehachapi
Meagan Williams
Langston/Maben Memorial Scholarship
Rachel Miller, Shea Blais, Meagan Williams, Magnus Loken, Annecy Cerda, Wesley Schmidt, Michaela Tyree and Joseph Fox
Mary Lou Valdez Scholarship
Brandon Self, Irey Sandholdt, Rachel Miller and Matthew Bilotta
Merriam Hanley Scholarship
Sarah-Jean Boyd
Oak Tree Men's Golf Club
Olivia Richmond and Matthew Bilotta
Dr. Terry Brady Scholarship/Tehachapi Rotary
Mitchell Poulson
Tehachapi Rotary Scholarship
Irey Sandholdt and Matthew Bilotta
Omni Family Health Scholarship
Rachel Miller
Scaled Composites
Alyssa Lundberg and Lance Bui
Tehachapi Heritage League
Lance Bui
Tehachapi Lion's Club
Breana Wallis, Bryson Sheen and Brandon Self
Tehachapi Veterinary Hospital Science Scholarship
Lyndsey Schultz
Family Life Pregnancy Center Scholarship
Rachel Miller and Breana Wallis
California School Employees Association
Rachel Miller, Bryson Sheen, Bailey Veiga, Annecy Cerda, Andrew Blatt, Moriah Campbell and Corinne Burdick
Dr. David Markeiwietz Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Richmond
Eddith May Hinkle - AAUW
Rachel Miller
Golden Hills CSD
Jack Clarke
Jacob Langston Memorial Scholarship - Tehachapi Police Foundation
Jack Clarke
Rubien Brandon Memorial Scholarship - Tehachapi Police Foundation
Anjolie Scognamillo
Jason George Memorial Foundation Scholarship
Matthew Bilotta
Chelley Kitzmiller Memorial Scholarship for Creative Writing
Christine Dieken
Have-A-Heart Humane Society Animal Welfare and Kindness Scholarship
Rachel Miller
SSPOA - Stallion Springs Property Owners Association
Meleena Davis, Christine Dieken, Gemma Rausch, Ava Daniels and Cierra Bellah
Tammy Wallace Scholarship - The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce
Grant Nettles
Tehachapi Association of Teachers
Meagan Williams and Lyndsey Schultz
Tehachapi American Association of University Women
Alyssa Lundberg and Ramiro Paredes
Tehachapi Society of Pilots
Brandon Self, Sarah-Jean Boyd and Daniel Keefe
Tehachapi Valley Gem & Mineral Society
Matthew Bilotta, Mitchell Poulson and Christine Dieken
Tehachapi Warrior Boosters
Olivia Richmond, Irey Sandholdt and Rachel Miller
Terra-Gen Operating Company, LLC. Scholarship Program
Annecy Cerda and Irey Sandholdt
Tehachapi Sportsman Club
Brandon Self
Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Scholarship
Mickaela Tyree and Wesley Schmidt
VFW Post 12114 / Jason George
Daniel Keefe and Emily Williams
USW Local 12-52 Scholarship
Emily Williams
Tehachapi High School is once again seeking support for our scholarship program. We are most fortunate to have such a caring community. Because of your hard work, generosity and dedication, we are able to help many students further their education. We are hopeful that your organization will be able to support this worthy endeavor this year.
If you are interested in offering a scholarship, please contact Natalie Franchere at 822-2148 or nfranchere@teh.k12.ca.us for more information.
Natalie Franchere is the career adviser for Tehachapi High School.
