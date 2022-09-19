This year's annual fiddling competition was held in the memory of California master fiddler Charley Oveland.
Oveland coined the phrase “a violin sings, but a fiddle dances”. Fiddlers playing at this year’s Fiddling Down The Tracks competition in Tehachapi tried to emulate that sound as they played for the three judges Saturday.
Competitors are broken down into age groups. The Adult Division is for those ages 18 to 49. Younger fiddlers are also broken down into age groups from 8 years and under to 17 years old.
Each contestant must perform three tunes for the judges to score. A hoedown tune is followed by a waltz tune, then a “tune of choice” for their third tune. Judges grade for Rhythm/Danceability, Clarity and Tone, Difficulty of Play and Old-Time Style.
The competition took place all day Saturday. The final winners of each of the divisions then held a Grand Champion playoff late in the afternoon to determine the ultimate player. This player is then eligible to play at Weiser, Idaho later this year for the National Fiddling Contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.