This has been some year, hasn’t it? Anyone remember the “murder hornets” from a few months ago? No? Well the Friends of the Library do, as well as all the plans we had for the year. Things sure haven’t gone as expected. But we’re back and still working to support our library, even if there aren’t to be book donations and sales this year (we still need to figure out how to do that safely.)
It’s open again, you know. But like everything else, still not back to normal. It’s here to support the community as one of the branches of the Kern County Library system that have reopened (one of the seven out of 24 in the system). And you can now start getting books again. The library’s new hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
Of course for now, you’re going to be having curbside pick up of the books you order. You can order your books through the online system (https://www.kerncountylibrary.org/) or by calling the library at 822-4938. These books don’t even have to be ones at our branch; you can get them from libraries all through the San Joaquin Valley System. Yes, you will need a library card, but you can get one online or by calling. (And, don’t forget all the resources you can access like streaming movies and shows, and checking out audio books.)
When you’re notified that your book is in, you can request curbside pickup and get your books brought out to you. Just for safety, when you do return your books, use the outside dropoff, and the books go into a 72-hour quarantine to make sure that the next user is safe too.
So now you can get to reading. And speaking of reading, did you realize that the Summer Reading Challenge is still going on? It’s in a virtual format, but you can still get in on getting prizes, these are being purchased by the Friends of the Library from local businesses, so we can support the businesses that have been supporting us.
You can sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge either online or by calling the library. You can sign up your whole family. And for the little ones taking part in a virtual storytime, can even count as a book they’re read.
Adults can participate too. (I’m signed up, you should be, too.) So everyone, children, teens and adults, can participate and earn prizes. All you have to do is read 10 books or spend 10 hours reading between June 1 and Aug. 5.
So go and sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, you don’t even need a library card. If you need any help getting books to read, the Library is here waiting for you with curbside pickup and interlibrary loans (if needed.) Visit the library’s website (https://www.kerncountylibrary.org/) or call 822-4938. If you call, ask about the Grab Bags.
Mark Fisher is a member of the Friends of the Library.
