The Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club will celebrate democracy at its annual picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Phillip Marx Central Park. Everyone is welcome; bring lawn chairs.

The picnic will be a potluck. The club will provide a meat main course. Participants who are able are asked to bring a side dish, appetizer, salad or dessert. Bring your own drinks also (no alcohol).

Activities will include speeches from selected Kern Democratic elected officials, music and country line dancing.