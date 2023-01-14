The Tehachapi Mountain Quilters is pleased to announce that we will be having beginning quilt workshops that are open to the public. If you are interested in learning how to quilt, now is the perfect opportunity.
The first meeting will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Stallion Springs Community Church. At that time, you will be given information on the workshops, a supply list, etc. The workshops will start with the very beginning of the process and the end result will be a finished quilt. The cost is $25 for members, $50 for non-members. We will set the dates for the workshops at the February informational meeting.
For more information, contact Cheryl at 661-825-9964.
Maureen Kelley is with the quilters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.