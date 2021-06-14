Tangleweed Farm was the setting for the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association's 58th season combined Kick Off and Sponsors Dinner. Guests arrived in boots and Stetsons, shorts and sandals, but all with one common denominator: the rodeo.
Saturday afternoon had more than 250 guests for the rib-eye steak dinner, barbecued over a bed of California Oak coals. The meal included sides of hominy, glazed carrots, fresh salad and a dessert of bread pudding in a light whiskey sauce.
TMRA Chairman Dal Bunn, a lifelong rancher and cattleman, whose deep-rooted love of the “western way of life” of hard work, high moral values and dedication to love for the land, stated in his opening remarks, “Our sponsors are the lifeblood of the TMRA. Without your support we would find it financially difficult to put on our Junior Rodeo program, present Bad Bulls Rodeo in July and host the PRCA Rodeo for two days in August. We and the community thank you for your continued support."
In a surprise moment, Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett announced a city donation of $10,000 to the TMRA.
“We are proud to partner up with the TMRA and help in its quest to bring continued family entertainment to Tehachapi,” Garrett said.
A silent auction of more than four dozen items was part of the fun as well as several high-end live auction items, including a cow with calf for some lucky ranch owner to bid on.
As the afternoon sun set, the fun turned to inside Tangleweed's new barn, where dancers two stepped and line dancers boot scooted to live country music.
TMRA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and perpetuating the rural heritage and values associated with the western style of living. Additional information can be found at TehachapiProRodeo.com. First event this season will be the annual 4th of July Bad Bulls Rodeo. Buy your tickets early, as the event has been a sellout in past years.
