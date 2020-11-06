Tehachapi Railroad Depot and Museum is about to reopen for tours and will follow all Kern County COVID-19 protocols.
Starting Friday, Nov. 6, the Depot will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From there, the museum will operate two days a week: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We would like to invite people back to the Depot, which we feel is the crown jewel of Tehachapi," said Keith Sackewitz, vice president of the Friends of the Tehachapi Depot. "We encourage you to bring your friends and family."
The Deport is rich in the railroad history surrounding Tehachapi and is a must-see for tourists.
Museum volunteers will follow state COVID-19 guidelines.
The maximum number of visitors at any one time will be 10, with groups of up to five. All visitors must wear a mask, and the Depot can provide them at a cost of $1. Temperatures will be taken before entrance with a “no-touch” thermometer. Depot volunteers will also wear masks and be subject to temperature checks.
"During the day time, we will be wiping down high-volume areas such as door handles," said Sackewitz.
Admission to the Depot is free.
