Now that Kern County has allowed museums to open (with limitations), the Tehachapi Railroad Depot Museum is opening its doors to the public starting Saturday, Nov. 7. For the time being, the museum will operate two days a week: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Of course, conditions and directives can change, so the opening date is subject to change.
Museum volunteers will follow state COVID-19 guidelines to keep our visitors and volunteers safe. The following precautions will be taken:
We will initially limit the maximum number of visitors at any one time to 10, groups of up to five. All visitors must wear a mask, and we can provide them at a cost of $1. Temperatures will be taken before entrance with a “no-touch” thermometer. Our volunteers will also wear masks and be subject to temperature checks. We have developed a rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocol for the museum.
We are fortunate to have a group of dedicated, trained volunteers to guide visitors through our museum’s displays and explore the history of railroading in the Tehachapi Pass.
We are looking forward to our reopening and hope all railroad fans come visit us.
Stephen Smith is the publicist for the Friends of the Tehachapi Loop.
