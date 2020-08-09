Out of the ashes, we shall rise, say Tehachapians on what they did during the quarantine. Local folks have been whiling away the hours getting in touch with their creative sides, and revealing there is no limit to their imagination.
Tehachapi News asked to see photos of what people were working on since we have been locked down, and we received a flurry of responses. This is just a small selection of what local residents shared with us.
Next week, Tehachapi News will print another batch of photos featuring the amazing talent that can be found in our mountain community.
Stay tuned!
