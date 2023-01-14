The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association held its first general meeting for 2023. Committee members gathered with the association's Board of Directors to start working on the Tehachapi Mountains upcoming rodeo season.
Events will take place at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center in the Milano Arena later this year. Rodeo clowns, bullfighters, rough stock handlers, dozens of tough bull and horse bronc-riding cowboys and steer wrestlers along with team ropers will be in Tehachapi for various rodeo events planned for this summer.
Scheduled again this year will be the July 4th Bad Bulls Rodeo. Simple enough for the cowboy bull rider, all he has to do is stay on a 1,000 pounds of bucking, twisting, snorting bull for eight seconds. Those who can earn fame and points, leading to a large cash payout.
Later in the summer, on a two-day weekend rodeo event hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association on behalf of the PRCA Rodeo Association, many of the finest traveling professional circuit cowboys will be in town to compete for points leading to a purse worth many thousands of dollars.
Daily rodeo tickets sell out quickly and in previous years rodeo fans arrived early and were seen making their way over to the rodeo grounds off Dennison Road. Ticket sales information will be announced soon.
In addition to the adult rodeo sports, the TMRA holds the Tehachapi Junior Rodeo sporting events. Cowboys and Cowgirls from 3 to 20 years of age compete in dozens of “modified” rodeo sporting events. From Stick Pony to Mutton Busting, Calf Roping and Barrel Racing these young participants are a sight to behold. Their schedule for this year will be announced soon.
For additional information including sponsorships, go to tehachapiprorodeo.com.
