Tehachapi Rotary was happy to recognize 61 Jacobsen Middle School students with their SOAR award on Feb. 18. Student Outstanding Achievement Recognition was created in late 2019 to recognize those JMS students who had improved on their first quarter grade point average by at least .5 with no F grades. (The program was not done in spring 2020 because of COVID-19.)
Rotarians Judy Trujillo and Marian Stephens donated school supplies and snacks, printed certificates, purchased excellence pins and bagged the items. Club President Chris Naftel and President-elect Paul Kaminski presented the certificates and bags to the deserving students, who were able to pick them up. Those not able to make it to the presentation will have theirs delivered by JMS staff.
Tehachapi Rotary looks forward to June when it can recognize those JMS students who improve from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. Better yet, Rotary hopes to be part of an awards assembly then if in-person school returns.
"Rotary is very pleased to reward student hard work that results in academic improvement," said Kaminski
