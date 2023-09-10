Flight 01 - plane just after takeoff.jpg (copy)

Piloted by Paul Nafziger, N19BP takes off from Tehachapi Municipal Airport on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The airplane was built by high school students as part of the Build-A-Plane project. Students participating in the project will present a program at Plane Crazy Saturday in Mojave on Saturday, Sept. 16.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News / File

Build-A-Plane students from Tehachapi — with their mentor Greg Williams — will speak at Plane Crazy Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Mojave.

Under the guidance of the Tehachapi Society of Pilots, Build-A-Plane has involved high school students in building airplanes since about 2018.

According to promotional material for Plane Crazy Saturday, students are raising funds to complete their latest projects. They are building an RV-10 and restoring a North American T-28 Trojan. In October 2021, a student-built Zenith CH750 had its first flight at Tehachapi Municipal Airport. 

Plane Crazy, held on the third Saturday of most months, is sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum and includes an opportunity to visit the historical aircraft display at the Mojave Air & Space Port at Rutan Field.

There is limited seating for the presentation and reservations may be requested by sending an email to info@mojavemuseum.org.

More information about Plane Crazy Saturday is online at mojavemuseum.org.

Tags

Recommended for you