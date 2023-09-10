Build-A-Plane students from Tehachapi — with their mentor Greg Williams — will speak at Plane Crazy Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Mojave.
Under the guidance of the Tehachapi Society of Pilots, Build-A-Plane has involved high school students in building airplanes since about 2018.
According to promotional material for Plane Crazy Saturday, students are raising funds to complete their latest projects. They are building an RV-10 and restoring a North American T-28 Trojan. In October 2021, a student-built Zenith CH750 had its first flight at Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
Plane Crazy, held on the third Saturday of most months, is sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum and includes an opportunity to visit the historical aircraft display at the Mojave Air & Space Port at Rutan Field.
There is limited seating for the presentation and reservations may be requested by sending an email to info@mojavemuseum.org.
More information about Plane Crazy Saturday is online at mojavemuseum.org.
