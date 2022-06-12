The Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, under the direction of Gayel Pitchford, will perform its spring concert, “Many Takes on Music,” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church on Schout Road (across the street from Country Oaks Baptist) in Tehachapi.
Strings Orchestra will be performing "Boreas: the Cold North Wind" by Todd Parish, "Carmen Suite No. 2" by Georges Bizet, and "Minotaur" by Richard Meyer.
Strings and Junior Orchestras will combine forces to perform "Waltz from Sleeping Beauty" by Tchaikovsky and "When the Stars Began to Fall" by Fred J. Allen.
Following the orchestra pieces, the following musicians will perform in recital: string bassists Natalie Whiteside and Johnny Brownell, cellists Samuel Torres, Johnnie Battistessa, and Emily Hamilton, violist Penn Whiteside, and violinists Ginevra Robbins, Luke Wagner and Lila Amos.
The Strings Orchestra is the Tehachapi Symphony’s intermediate-level teaching orchestra; many of its graduates have gone on to play in the Symphony and a number of them have received music scholarships for college. The Junior Orchestra is a beginning-level orchestra, composed of musicians from age 10 to 70-plus. Strings Orchestra and Junior Orchestra are the “farm clubs” for the Tehachapi Symphony.
This is a great opportunity to bring the whole family and expose the children to the wonders of playing a musical instrument. This performance is presented free to the public.
For more information, call Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is concertmaster of the Tehachapi Symphony.
