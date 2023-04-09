The Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, under the direction of Gayel Pitchford, will perform its spring concert, “Many Takes on Music,” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church on Schout Road in Tehachapi.
Strings Orchestra will perform "Pictures at an Exhibition" by Mussorgsky, "Ghosts of the Brandenburg" by Richard Meyer, and "Carmen Suite No. 2" by Bizet.
Junior Orchestra will perform "Three Rounds," "Nocturne," "We Plow the Fields," "Rural Dance," and "Polonaise," all arranged by Samuel Applebaum.
Following the orchestra pieces, the following musicians will perform in recital: string bassist Natalie Whiteside, cellists Samuel Torres and Emilia Robbins, and violinists Aaron Wenner, Steve Chambreau, Ginevra Robbins and Lila Amos.
The Strings Orchestra is the Tehachapi Symphony’s intermediate to advanced level teaching orchestra; many of its graduates have gone on to play in the Symphony and a number of them have received music scholarships for college. The Junior Orchestra is a beginning-level orchestra, composed of musicians from age 9 to 70-plus years of age. Strings Orchestra and Junior Orchestra are the “farm clubs” for the Tehachapi Symphony.
This is a great opportunity to bring the whole family and expose the children to the wonders of playing a musical instrument. This performance is presented free to the public. There will be a reception following so that audience members can meet and mingle with the players
For more information, call Gayel Pitchford at 661-823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concertmaster.
