The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus rehearses at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church, across the street from Country Oaks Baptist, on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gayel Pitchford has been helping Sandy Adams rehearse the Symphonic Chorus and get them going again. She is having loads of fun.
Besides "Messiah," Finzi’s "In Terra Pax" and Holst’s "Christmas Day" will also be performed during the holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 10.
You are encouraged to join the chorus. Especially needed are tenors and sopranos, but all voices are welcome.
All concerts are performed with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra and are free for all community members. For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
