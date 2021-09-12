Put Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 on your calendar and save subsequent Sunday afternoons for some fun. Why? If you love to sing and can sing on pitch, The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus is beginning rehearsals very soon. If you were part of a band, a choir, or doing solo gigs, this is your chance to sing with others who love to sing. Even if you are not a good music reader, there will be lots of good readers and you can pair up with one of those people. And what is more fun than singing? You will be performing with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra at the holiday concert!
Handel’s "Messiah" is one of the most famous and widely shared pieces of music in history. This particular oratorio is timeless. It can speak to those who may not understand words on a page, but receive them when put to music. Several well-known solos as well as familiar choruses will be performed. In addition to Messiah, the chorus will also sing Finzi’s "In Terra Pax" and Holst’s "Christmas Day." This is just the beginning since other concerts are planned throughout the year.
The rehearsals for the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus will be on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Methodist Church on Schout Road, across from Country Oaks Baptist, starting Sept. 19. Sandy Adam, one of the chorus members, will conduct, and Gayel Pitchford, the symphony concertmaster, will play the piano accompaniment.
Contact Gayel at 821-7511.
Karen Budai is with the chorus.
