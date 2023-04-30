The Tehachapi Symphony, directed by Dr. David Newby will perform on Sunday, May 21. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road.
This year’s Young Artist Competition winner, Ella Gove, will perform Dvorak’s "Romance for Violin and Orchestra." Gove is primarily a dancer and was featured with the Bakersfield Ballet in its production of Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker."
Schumann’s "Overture, Scherzo, and Finale," and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great Symphony” will also be performed.
There is a reception following the concert so that community members may meet the Young Artist competition winner, as well as the symphony director and members.
Admission is always free to the community. For more concert information, call 661-821-7511 or go to tehachapiorchestra.com.
